BRING BACK FOOTBALL ... AT SLU?

QUESTION: The XFL showed that there is pent-up demand here for football. Has SLU ever considered returning to the gridiron in some limited, Div. II or III way? Several other urban Jesuit institutions have, such as Georgetown and Fordham. Couldn't it tap into the demand?
(Editor's note: St. Louis University fielded a football team from 1899-1949, with some interruptions. The university fielded a club team in the late 1960s and early '70s.)
GORDO: Football is very, very expensive for colleges. Think about the high number of scholarships to fund and the training, medical and insurance costs. And the college sports industry is getting crushed by this pandemic too. Athletic departments are going to be bleeding red ink at the Division I level. If there is no football this season, some departments will collapse without massive support from the general fund.
I don't see SLU getting into football unless some insanely wealthy booster decided to underwrite the whole thing. And even then it would be a dicey proposition.
Follow-up: I was thinking non-scholarship levels for football at SLU (Div. III, NAIA). Also, the MLS stadium would be a perfect venue.
GORDO: At the non-scholarship Division III level, there are still the training, medical and insurance issues. A lot goes into starting a sport. Also, schools like to keep a Title IX balance with male and female athletes, and a football team throws that out of whack.
