QUESTION: Is Lance Lynn a name being discussed as a Cardinals target?

GOOLD: Should be. Hasn't been, when I last checked. We'll see if that changes.

He'd be a welcome addition. The type of starter who could help. They could really use a starter who would radically change the rotation.

Follow-up: If not Trevor Bauer, is the Mets' Zack Wheeler, a pure rental, the kind of starter the Cardinals might seriously consider trading for?

GOOLD: He's on the list. There are options. Bauer would be the real spark addition, one of the higher-end options. Don't get the same reviews when I ask around about Wheeler.