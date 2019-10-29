QUESTION: With Mizzou continuing its rivalry with Kansas, do you think Mizzou vs SLU basketball could ever return?
BENFRED: I hope so. I need to do the annual check-in on this with both coaches. Last year, both Cuonzo Martin and Travis Ford were open to the idea. I got the sense both wanted to have their teams at their best before they brought it back. If any two coaches can get it going, it's these two. They have a good relationship. Travis' son is a walk-on with the Tigers. That doesn't happen without the coaches getting along.
I don't know that there's anything imminent, but don't give up hope. I think it would have to be a campus-and-campus series considering the Braggin' Rights game exists. That shouldn't be a non-starter, though. My hope? That the positive reaction of bringing back the Border War game will encourage all schools to schedule more common-sense games. Mizzou and SLU is a common-sense game that should happen.
Photo: SLU's Justin Tatum (left) and Matt Baniak (right) battle Mizzou's Jeff Hafer for a rebound in the Dec. 12, 1999 game at what was then called the Trans World Dome in downtown St. Louis. (Post-Dispatch photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.)