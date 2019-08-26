COMMENT: I've been a Cardinals fan for over 50 years, but baseball is just not as fun to watch anymore. Pitchers pitching a no hitter or shutout getting taken out of the game. Too many pitching changes. Don't like the shift. Batters taking too long to get in and stay in the batter's box. And I miss the baseball fighting. Do you miss these things?
COMMISH: I miss good baseball arguments — besides those on balls and strikes. A manager used to put on a show on the field, often to fire up his own team. The situations don't lend themselves to that now.
If hitters didn't have batting gloves, they wouldn't need to spend so much time adjusting them. There. That would save some time.
Follow-up: Should there be rules against the shift? My opinion: Players should adjust, or teams will get players who do.
COMMISH: No rules against the shifts. Are you going to outlaw the cutter and slider, too? Those hurt averages more than shifts.