QUESTION: As the Cards limp along offensively in Ozuna's absence, can they justify not signing him this winter? History shows the offense from the current C, 2B and CF will likely be very limited. If Carpenter stumbles again, they'd be left with Goldy and DeJong to carry the load.
COMMISH: I think Ozuna has to come back. In a day when exit velocity is everything, no one hits the ball harder than he does. And he's under 30 years old.
Follow-up: I don't see the Cards signing Ozuna. These big contracts haven't worked out. Plus, they could bolster their talent pool for the future. They're not going to the playoffs in the near future, with or without Ozuna.
COMMISH: They might be in the playoffs with Ozuna this year. This isn't an over-30 player we're talking about. He's on the sunny side of that at 28.