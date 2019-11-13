QUESTION: Any chance the Blues would have traded for Pat Maroon if he was healthy, for that veteran depth they seem to be in search of? Or if they would possibly trade for him later in the season?
JT: If you're talking about Maroon's recent upper-body injury with Tampa, I believe he's healthy now and back in the lineup. As for a future trade, I guess I wouldn't just categorically rule it out. Maroon, by all accounts, left on good terms here. I wouldn't think Armstrong would want to give up much.
Follow-up: Given the injury situation, and the tryouts the Blues have brought into town the past few days, maybe it was a mistake to not lock down Maroon. Seems like he is what they could use right now.
JT: Yeah, what you say makes a lot of sense. But I think at the time it was a cap issue. The Blues now have cap room — albeit temporarily if Tarasenko returns before the end of the regular season.