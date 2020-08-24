BRING BACK . . . ROSENTHAL?

QUESTION: Is trading for Trevor Rosenthal a possibility?
GOOLD: Someone trading for Rosenthal is. The Cardinals currently have an opening at closer, and there are a few days here for them to determine what's next. Wouldn't entirely rule it out -- but the Cardinals haven't really plotted their course at the trade deadline, not until after getting through the roster hurdles in the next 48 to 72 hours.
They'll have to take a look soon, and again, it's hard to ignore what Rosenthal is doing.
