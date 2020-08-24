 Skip to main content
BRING BACK . . . ROSENTHAL?
Rosenthal earns 1st save since 2017, Royals beat Tigers 5-3

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal reacts after the last out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

QUESTION: Is trading for Trevor Rosenthal a possibility?

GOOLD: Someone trading for Rosenthal is. The Cardinals currently have an opening at closer, and there are a few days here for them to determine what's next. Wouldn't entirely rule it out -- but the Cardinals haven't really plotted their course at the trade deadline, not until after getting through the roster hurdles in the next 48 to 72 hours.

They'll have to take a look soon, and again, it's hard to ignore what Rosenthal is doing.

