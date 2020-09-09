 Skip to main content
BRING BACK . . . 'THE BIG BEAR'?
Former Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna is second in the NL in homers and RBIs as the Braves' cleanup hitter. He will be a free agent again after this season. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Would the Cards consider re-signing Marcell Ozuna in the offseason, or has that ship sailed?

COMMISH: That ship probably has sailed because Ozuna would be looking for a multi-year deal and the Cardinals aren't likely to go down that road with him.

Follow-up: Can you imagine the Cardinals fan outrage if Ozuna and Voit win the AL and NL MVP?

COMMISH: Oh, it would be monstrous. I think Ozuna still should be here. Voit was a minor league player when traded to the Yankees, who then put him in the minors themselves --for a while. The rest is history.

 

