BRING BACK VEDAD!

QUESTION: What are the chances Vedad Ibisevic has some sort of playing or coaching role with St. Louis City SC in the future?
BENFRED: He's 36 now and the STL team doesn't start play until 2023.
Seems like a reach to expect him to play for the MLS team, but he is still playing in Germany as of now, so who knows.
Him having some sort of role with the team in the future would be a great story, considering his relationship with St. Louis (from Bosnia, to Roosevelt High, to St. Louis University).
Photo: Bosnia's Vedad Ibisevic celebrates after scoring against Argentina during the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo)
