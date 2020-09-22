 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRING BACK VEDAD!
0 comments

BRING BACK VEDAD!

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Brazil Soccer WCup Argentina Bosnia

Bosnia's Vedad Ibisevic celebrates after scoring against Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, June 15, 2014. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

QUESTION: What are the chances Vedad Ibisevic has some sort of playing or coaching role with St. Louis City SC in the future?

BENFRED: He's 36 now and the STL team doesn't start play until 2023.

Seems like a reach to expect him to play for the MLS team, but he is still playing in Germany as of now, so who knows.

Him having some sort of role with the team in the future would be a great story, considering his relationship with St. Louis (from Bosnia, to Roosevelt High, to St. Louis University).

Photo: Bosnia's Vedad Ibisevic celebrates after scoring against Argentina during the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo)

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports