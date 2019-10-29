QUESTION: As a fan of the designated hitter, am I correct to assume you also want robot umpires as soon as possible?
BENFRED: In a twist, no. It's fun to lobby for now, without a sense of the complications that could come about later. The grass is always greener. Some reports have described how it could change the strike zone.
For example, curveballs that dive out of the zone late but cross the front of the plate before the break are often called balls to hitters who are set up in the back of the box. Robot umpires -- and by that I mean the electronic strike zones -- are calling those pitches strikes.
There are some bad human umpires out there. The ones who draw attention to themselves and work hard to become a part of the story need to be phased out. But these guys are usually good at what they do, and I don't think the people clamoring for tech to make it perfect realize that tech won't be perfect either.
Think of all the problems that could occur. Malfunctions. Irregularities. God forbid, influencing factors that are different depending on the stadium. There's a lot to sort through.
I don't mind most umpires. Most players don't mind most umpires.
See Jack Flaherty's recent comments on Twitter (@jack9flaherty) during the World Series.