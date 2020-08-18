BRINGING STUDENTS BACK IS OK, BUT STARTING UP SPORTS ISN'T?

QUESTION: Universities are bringing students back to campus, and no one is freaking out like they do about the idea of college sports being played this fall. What's the difference?
BENFRED: Well, UNC just shut down in-person classes and switched to remote only because it had a hard time containing the virus on campus. I doubt that will be an outlier.
I think we are going to see more of these conversations about students, not just "student athletes." College students are probably not going to do a very good job of doing what they need to do to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Shocking, I know. I'm getting old fast, but I know how I would have shrugged off guidelines at that age.
Just as I did not understand how the Big Ten and Pac 12 decided no football games this fall was the right call while still keeping in-person classes and campus activities open, I don't really understand how schools that aren't allowing kids to gather for classes are then saying it's fine if the teams get together for practices or games.
Either it's safe to have students gathering on campus, or it's not.
The middle ground is a strange and hypocritical place, and it's changing fast.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.