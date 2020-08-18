You have permission to edit this article.
BRINGING STUDENTS BACK IS OK, BUT STARTING UP SPORTS ISN'T?
BRINGING STUDENTS BACK IS OK, BUT STARTING UP SPORTS ISN'T?

Mizzou football holds first practice

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz works the field on the first day of football practice at the University of Missouri in Columbia on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

QUESTION: Universities are bringing students back to campus, and no one is freaking out like they do about the idea of college sports being played this fall. What's the difference?

BENFRED: Well, UNC just shut down in-person classes and switched to remote only because it had a hard time containing the virus on campus. I doubt that will be an outlier.

I think we are going to see more of these conversations about students, not just "student athletes." College students are probably not going to do a very good job of doing what they need to do to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Shocking, I know. I'm getting old fast, but I know how I would have shrugged off guidelines at that age.

Just as I did not understand how the Big Ten and Pac 12 decided no football games this fall was the right call while still keeping in-person classes and campus activities open, I don't really understand how schools that aren't allowing kids to gather for classes are then saying it's fine if the teams get together for practices or games.

Either it's safe to have students gathering on campus, or it's not.

The middle ground is a strange and hypocritical place, and it's changing fast.

