QUESTION: I'm jacked about the fact that most of the team is returning. Maybe it's recent Stanley Cup bias, and there is a bit of a risk being so close to the cap, but I love this team's tenacity and most of the top players should have a few good years left in the tank. Good move, in your opinion?
JIM THOMAS: I think it's a plus to basically have a defending Stanley Cup championship team return intact. There's a lot of character on the team, and even if that wasn't the case, Craig Berube has shown he will keep them motivated.
The team will miss Maroon's tenacity and physical play, plus his locker room and on-ice presence. But I think that means players such as Blais, Sanford, Fabbri and MacEachern have the opportunity for larger roles.
And certainly Kyrou is expected to make a push for a roster spot.