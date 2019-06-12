QUESTION: Why does it sound like every national broadcast is pulling against the Blues? The opponent changes. The disrespect and disinterest toward the Blues remains the same.
BENFRED: I've noticed a lot of complaints from fans about the tone of the national broadcasts throughout the postseason. Watching some of the coverage after the games, I can understand those complaints.
One thing to keep in mind? A bunch of the national types have ties to the Boston area, whether it's former players, former broadcasters in this market, etc. The Bruins are also regular participants deep in the postseason. Things to keep in mind. You can't be the favorite until you beat the favorite.