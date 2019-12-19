BROUWER'S DAYS HERE NUMBERED?
0 comments

BROUWER'S DAYS HERE NUMBERED?

  • 0
Blues take on Penguins at home

St. Louis Blues right wing Troy Brouwer chases down the puck during the Blues 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: With Troy Brouwer appearing to be the first choice to come out of the lineup, does that mean he is a prime candidate for waivers/AHL assignment if enough skaters get healthy (big if).

JT: That's an interesting question. I think it's safe to make that assumption, barring any further injuries. Especially when Blais comes back, which could be right after the all-star break — which isn't all that far away anymore. And if that happens to be the case, would Brouwer agree to an AHL assignment?

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports