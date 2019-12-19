BROUWER'S DAYS HERE NUMBERED?

QUESTION: With Troy Brouwer appearing to be the first choice to come out of the lineup, does that mean he is a prime candidate for waivers/AHL assignment if enough skaters get healthy (big if).
JT: That's an interesting question. I think it's safe to make that assumption, barring any further injuries. Especially when Blais comes back, which could be right after the all-star break — which isn't all that far away anymore. And if that happens to be the case, would Brouwer agree to an AHL assignment?