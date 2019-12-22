7. BROUWER'S GOAL POINTS BLUES TO CONFERENCE FINALS

Few things were as indicative of the Blues struggles as their inability to get out of the first round of the playoffs. The Blues had lost four consecutive playoff series going into the 2016 tournament, where they faced nemesis Chicago in the first round. The Blues went up 3-1 in the series, lost game 5 in double overtime, lost Game 6 in Chicago and then came home for Game 7.
In the third period of a tie game, Robby Fabbri passed to Troy Brouwer, who redirected the puck off the post, the puck came back to him, he missed and then while falling down put it and the Blues won 3-2. They beat Dallas in the second round and went to the conference finals for the first time since 2001. They lost there to San Jose, but the dark clouds that had loomed over them finally seemed to be breaking.