BROUWER STILL HAS VALUE

To a question about whether Troy Brouwer would be brought back from San Antonio, which did occur before the chat ended, Tom T. replied:
Keeping Brouwer around is the easy move, and especially since whoever is going to be in that spot will be a healthy scratch anyway, better Brouwer than Poganski or someone else you'd rather keep playing.
The Blues like having Brouwer around. He's a good guy in the room, understands the situation, isn't going to complain about being a scratch, and wants to pass along his hockey knowledge, both on and off the ice. I don't think Army is done with him at all. He likes him. If they didn't like him, they would put him on waivers to get rid of him rather than try to keep him available by sending him to San Antonio.
And if Brouwer does finish out the season in the organization, I think he's the kind of guy they would want to have around in the playoffs, like they did with Thorburn last year.