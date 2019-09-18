QUESTION: Will Isaac Bruce or Torry Holt make the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Does the fact that their careers were primarily in St. Louis hurt their case, since the NFL probably doesn't care if St. Louis media vouches for them?
BENFRED: I do think Bruce will get in -- eventually. Less sure about Holt. And yes, it hurts their credentials that there is not a team in St. Louis working on their behalf to get them in. And you better believe the voices from St. Louis advocating on their behalf, and there are some, at this paper and elsewhere, are easier to tune out now that the Rams are gone.
Bruce belongs. It's overdue. But I have no faith in anything NFL-related to do the right thing anymore. Hope it happens this year. I have hoped it will happen the past two years.