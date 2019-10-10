QUESTION: With recent history on coaches/players and what they have said regarding them playing that week, and what actually happens, what percent chance to you think Kelly Bryant is actually a game-time decision?
MATTER: I expect him to play. It's one thing for Barry Odom and Derek Dooley to say he's going to play, but Bryant was pretty adamant he was playing when he talked to reporters on Tuesday. Had MU not made Bryant available for interviews, then I would have been more suspicious. But he practiced fully on Tuesday and Odom and Dooley seemed pleased with how he did.
Now, that doesn't mean something can't change during the week or during pregame warmups, but as we’re chatting on Thursday, from everything I've gathered, I would expect him to play.