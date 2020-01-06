BRYANT'S BEEF WITH THE CUBS

QUESTION: What do you make of the Kris Bryant beef with the Cubs over his service time issue from years ago?
BENFRED: I find it fascinating. Baseball for years has assumed that young players will forget and forgive the business of baseball bumps and bruises they are forced to accept along the way. Bryant didn't, and he should be an example looked at by other young players who want to see the system shift.
Baseball is telling players on the wrong side of 30 that they are old, beyond their prime, etc. There is not the money there for these guys that there used to be. But there is more money than ever before. And that money, if the "old guys" are not earning it with performance, should be shifting to the younger players who are becoming stars in the modern game. Shorter wait times for free agency and the elimination of service-time shenanigans should be major priorities for players in their jousting with ownership.
Bryant did the opposite of forget. He became his team's players' union rep. This isn't just about him. I think he sees it as bigger than that. It's a big story that deserves attention. And yeah, it was clear what the Cubs were doing.