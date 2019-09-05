QUESTION: The interception was a bad decision, but overall I thought Kelly Bryant looked better than expected as a passer. What happened on that last play? Also, is it just me or is Albert O starting to compile too many undisciplined plays over his career?
MATTER: I thought Bryant would have been better off dumping it off to Badie and hoping he gets past the marker ... or down the seam to Albert, who had a defender behind him when the ball was in the air, but he was more open than Johnson, who had a defender in front and behind. (The guy behind Albert could have made a late charge on the ball and picked it off or knocked it down, but no more so than the two defenders on Johnson.) Again, with the luxury of hindsight, it’s an easy decision to second guess. We also don't know what Bryant's line of vision was on the play. He might not have been able to see Albert as well.
The quarterback is always going to be under scrutiny when the game-winning possession ends without points, but it feels a bit like nitpicking when he was just about the only reason Mizzou was still hanging around by the fourth quarter.