QUESTION: How would you fix the outfield -- specifically, its offensive production -- this offseason?
BENFRED: Crazy thing is, it's not crazy to think the Cardinals could (and should) have a whole new outfield next season.
Fowler had a better season than last season, but he's really wilted down the stretch. He's a big part of the reason this lineup has gone nowhere in this series. The he-goes, we-go leadoff man is going back to the dugout too many times, on too few pitches.
Ozuna, we discussed earlier.
Bader? The offense he needed to show this season hasn't come through. The Cardinals love his defense and love that he's a fan favorite, but it's the big leagues, and you've gotta hit at some point.
Here's a guy who should be around: Jose Martinez. He was about the only hitter Tuesday night who didn't give an inch as the game went sideways.