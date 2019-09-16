QUESTION (from Andrew): If the season ended today, which relievers do you think the Cardinals would take to the playoffs?
GOOLD: Depends on the game. Wild card? Well, then Cabrera and Helsley are going and one of the starters isn't. Division series? Well, then it's a hard call and where Wacha fits will be have to be discussed. Helsley has an edge right now for one of the spots along with Miller, Webb, Brebbia, Gant, Gallegos, and Martinez (if healthy).
Usage is the clue. Watch who Shildt uses, and then you'll know who he's going to want for October.