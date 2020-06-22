BUILDING UP BADER

QUESTION: What exactly do the Cardinals have in Harrison Bader? Does he have a future here or not? What are the pros and cons to keeping him around?
GOOLD: He is an elite defensive outfielder and that assures that he's a fourth outfielder, at least. If he doesn't improve as a hitter then he comes off the bench to change games late and subs in for the starters ahead of him or takes over a few starts at ballparks with wide open spaces, like say Coors Field (it doesn't take a brain surgeon to see how good he would be there, no?).
If he hits, takes his walks, and gets that OBP up into the mid-.300s you're talking about an everyday player at a premium position who can be a part of backend rallies for the lineup. The Cardinals hope that's where Bader gets. He's got the athleticism. He needs the approach at the plate. And at this point the Cardinals are going to try and find out the answer to your question -- if they can get into these games. It feels like every answer is going to be that way.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.