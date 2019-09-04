QUESTION: What's your opinion on the bullpen going through September? Do they have the juice to stay strong?
GOOLD: A lot will hinge around Giovanny Gallegos. He's been so valuable and important to the late-inning work, and yet he's never been asked to push this hard and this late into the season. Watch his workload and how he works with a keen eye.
The Cardinals do have alternatives. And if there's one area here the Cardinals can throw quantity at an issue and come up with quality, it's in the bullpen. They have the depth there that they don't if the rotation begins to wheeze and falter and unravel.