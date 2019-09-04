Subscribe for 99¢
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos pitches in the sixth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: What's your opinion on the bullpen going through September? Do they have the juice to stay strong?

GOOLD: A lot will hinge around Giovanny Gallegos. He's been so valuable and important to the late-inning work, and yet he's never been asked to push this hard and this late into the season. Watch his workload and how he works with a keen eye.

The Cardinals do have alternatives. And if there's one area here the Cardinals can throw quantity at an issue and come up with quality, it's in the bullpen. They have the depth there that they don't if the rotation begins to wheeze and falter and unravel.