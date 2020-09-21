 Skip to main content
BULLPEN OR ROTATION FOR REYES AND CABRERA?
BULLPEN OR ROTATION FOR REYES AND CABRERA?

Cardinals, Tigers play Game 2 of doubleheader

Alex Reyes pitches during the Sept. 10 doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen) 

QUESTION: Seen anybody lately who looks like closer material for 2021? Alex Reyes maybe?

COMMISH: I would consider Reyes closer material but I'd rather see him in the rotation, with the expected return of Hicks to the late-inning roles, even if they aren't always the ninth innings. The bullpen will continue to be a Cardinals strength whether Reyes is in it or not.

Follow-up: Genesis Cabrera has been getting some big outs and making tough pitches when needed. Do the Cards see him as an eventual starter or has he found his niche in the bullpen?

COMMISH: I think the Cardinals had envisioned Cabrera as a starter but, from what I've seen, I would leave him right where he is. He throws hard with a good breaking ball and is just wild enough to keep hitters very wary.

