QUESTION: How could the Cardinals be so wrong about some of the players they let go, and some of the players they kept and piroritized?
BENFRED: These criticisms are more than fair at the moment. For a very long time, the Cardinals had a streak of not trading away players who proved them wrong. That has changed as of late, with Tommy Pham, Luke Voit and others leading the way. Another part of the equation is the lack of return -- at least so far. Chasen Shreve came over in the Voit trade, and he has been a bust. But Giovanny Gallegos is now nearly leading the team in strikeouts per nine. He's been a silver lining, and might wind up being more than that. Mercado was traded for outfielders Conner Capel, who is off to a good start at Class AAA Memphis since he was moved there in mid-June, and Jhon Torres, who has not had a very good season.
In short, we are on the same page. The Cardinals' trades, for the first time in a long time, are burning them.