BURNING UP BULLPEN ARMS

QUESTION: How do players like John Brebbia (above) and Seth Maness, the high-appearance type guys, feel about being used so frequently? Do they have concerns that they are pretty much being used up for a year or two and spit out? They may not ever get close to their earning potential and then they’re just out of the game. Or are they so enamored with being a major leaguer that it doesn’t matter?
GOOLD: It's a great question, and it's one that players have to face -- not just from media, but also from themselves as they look in the mirror or explain the situation to family and loved ones.
I've talked about this with a few players, including the two that you mention specifically. But also you think about Kyle McClellan and his career with the Cardinals, or Brad Thompson and the career he had for the Cardinals. Thompson has talked about this general topic as a radio host here in St. Louis. The answer they usually arrive at is the known is better than the unknown and the known is they're in the majors and in the majors now -- and used as often as needed because not being used that often might be a ticket out of the majors.
John Brebbia once told me that everyone who makes the majors has to have some kind of major-league skill. For a hitter, that might be consistent power. For a fielder, that might be an elite glove. For a pitcher, that might be Jordan Hicks' fastball or Carlos Martinez's changeup or Adam Wainwright's curveball -- and for him, Brebbia, it might be his willingness and ability to handle that everyday workload that may give him a shorter shelf life, but that shelf life is in the majors. I appreciated that answer. It makes a lot of sense to me.
