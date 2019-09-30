QUESTION: Do any other teams pledge $10 million annually to stadium upgrades like the Cardinals do? Although, Busch is 13 years old, it still feels brand new.
GOOLD: I don't know of the dollar figures, but yes. Boston and LA have spent far, far, far more recently on their ballparks to modernize and improve those stadiums. Others have to do infrastructure upgrades all the time, and we can see that each year as we travel around to the ballparks and see the nips and tucks performed due to age.
Credit where credit is due: Busch Stadium III has gotten better from its opening. It is a better ballpark now than it was in 2006 than it was in 2007 than it was in 2010, and they've continued to improve it so that it does well to remain in that middle group of stadiums, toward the front. Good place to go for a game. Truly. The crowd makes the most of that environment, too.