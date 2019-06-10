ST. LOUIS • Blues fans who missed out on tickets to the Game 7 watch party at Enterprise Center can now watch the Blues fight the Boston Bruins for the Stanley Cup from stadium seating during the One Nation Watch Party at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night, a news release from the St. Louis Blues confirmed Monday.
Tickets for Busch Stadium will go on sale Tuesday at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold online only. A limited number of $20 tickets will be offered, with a cap of four tickets per transaction.
Fans will be assigned the "best available seats" upon purchasing tickets, according to the news release. Fans can get their tickets on the MLB Ballpark mobile app.
Gates 1, 2 and 3 will open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for the watch party. The game is at 7 p.m. A limited food and drink menu will be offered at ballpark concession stands.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Cardinals Care and Blues for Kids charities.
Visit cardinals.com/hockey for more information.