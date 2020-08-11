You have permission to edit this article.
BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR CARDS AT THE TRADE DEADLINE?
BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR CARDS AT THE TRADE DEADLINE?

Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: The adjusted MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. How do you think it plays out during the pandemic?

BENFRED: I think it will be a relatively quiet trade deadline. Expanded playoffs might encourage more teams to hold on to what they have. Shaky situation of this season will decrease the number of teams looking to take on a big contract to add on for a push. There will be some movement, but I think it will be more roster maintenance type stuff, with the long-term in mind.

That's how the Cardinals have treated recent trade deadlines anyway, so it would not be surprising to see them act in that fashion, though I doubt their trade scenarios have been front of mind much lately. They're too busy trying to hold a team together and not lose a season.

They should be sellers. It's a rare chance to do that for them, but I don't know that there will be many buyers out there, unfortunately.



