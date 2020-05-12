BUT BASEBALL WILL FIGURE IT OUT . . . RIGHT?

QUESTION: MLB players and owners realize they have to reach some sort of agreement, don't they?
BENFRED: I think they will figure this out. Negotiations have to start somewhere, and at the beginning of them, there are often claims that things could "get ugly" but I have to think both sides realize how bad of a look it will be if money becomes THE snag.
If health becomes THE snag, that's a different story. I don't blame players for wanting more specifics on how this is going to work in terms of testing, etc. That was about the only part of the proposal that wasn't leaked -- that side of the discussion. Owners insist there will be enough testing. What is enough? What is the plan if someone gets coronavirus? These are going to be big, important topics.
