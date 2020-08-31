 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUT CARLSON IS THE FUTURE IN THE OUTFIELD
0 comments

BUT CARLSON IS THE FUTURE IN THE OUTFIELD

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Indians Cardinals Baseball

Dylan Carlson hits a two-run single in Sunday's game against Cleveland. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on the outfield makeup? Carlson is a no-brainer. What about the other two spots?

COMMISH: Fowler is fine right now for this year. Bader was doing well for a week or so before he got a migraine and had to sit out. He hasn't been productive since, although he hasn't had much chance.

On a longer-term basis, Carlson is the only sure starter I see in the outfield for next season.

To a follow-up question about the outfield roster, Commish replied:

Apparently, Justin Williams isn't in the plans. He is a 40-man roster player still at Springfield.

The outfield is something of a mess again. Tyler O'Neill had some early success. He has played well defensively and he has walked a lot more this year. But hitting in the .160s isn't going to make it. Bader will not be a regular player, in all probability, especially with an offense that can't afford to carry a .200 hitter as a starting outfielder no matter how good he is defensively. For now, Bader can help the club with late-inning outfield defense and then figure out what to do with him after that.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports