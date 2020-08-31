BUT CARLSON IS THE FUTURE IN THE OUTFIELD

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on the outfield makeup? Carlson is a no-brainer. What about the other two spots?
COMMISH: Fowler is fine right now for this year. Bader was doing well for a week or so before he got a migraine and had to sit out. He hasn't been productive since, although he hasn't had much chance.
On a longer-term basis, Carlson is the only sure starter I see in the outfield for next season.
To a follow-up question about the outfield roster, Commish replied:
Apparently, Justin Williams isn't in the plans. He is a 40-man roster player still at Springfield.
The outfield is something of a mess again. Tyler O'Neill had some early success. He has played well defensively and he has walked a lot more this year. But hitting in the .160s isn't going to make it. Bader will not be a regular player, in all probability, especially with an offense that can't afford to carry a .200 hitter as a starting outfielder no matter how good he is defensively. For now, Bader can help the club with late-inning outfield defense and then figure out what to do with him after that.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.