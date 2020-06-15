BUT IF THEY DO PLAY IN 2022 ... HOW ABOUT THIS LINEUP?
BUT IF THEY DO PLAY IN 2022 ... HOW ABOUT THIS LINEUP?

Cardinals Royals Baseball

Tommy Edman hits an RBI single during the Aug. 13 game against the Kansas City Royals last season. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: How about this for the 2022 starting lineup:

1. Edman 2B

2. Carlson RF

3. Goldy 1B

4. DeJong SS

5. Gorman 3B

6. Unknown OF (trade) LF

7. Herrera C

8. Thomas CF

9. Ravelo DH

Starting pitchers: Flaherty, Thompson, Liberatore, C-Mart, Mikolas

COMMISH: So you're not giving Molina a two-year extension and you're not signing Wong? Carlos Martinez has a club option for 2022 and 2023 and there is no guarantee those will be picked up given his injuries and inconsistencies over the last few seasons.

Hudson still could be here. I also would be surprised if Ravelo was here two years from now given that he is the 26th man now.

I admit, though, I hadn' t given 2022 much of a thought until now.

Follow-up: The assumption with the lineup is the Cards do not want to spend because of COVID and because baseball is not that profitable (ha). Hudson traded for a big OF bat.

COMMISH: So you're saying there will be baseball in 2022? Pretty optimistic.

