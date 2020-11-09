BUT IS THERE ANY MOVEMENT WITH YADI?

QUESTION: Has there been any news on the Molina situation?
GOOLD: Molina remains status quo. Fielding interest from a handful of teams. Three teams and the
Cardinals have expressed the most interest, from what I've been told. Molina continues to instruct his agent to see what deal is possible to return to the Cardinals. Some people outside of that conversation believe that the Cardinals are trying to get a deal done with Molina first and then move into the market or have conversations with other players. No one actually involved in those talks has confirmed that, for what it's worth. Another source believes the Cardinals may be the team most likely to offer Molina a two-year deal, though he's got plenty of time to shop around for on. It's not like the market is moving fast.
