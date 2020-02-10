BUT, LONG-TERM, WHO'S IN LEFT FIELD?

QUESTION: Tyler O’Neill seems to be mentioned enough to apparently be first in line for the left-field job. But, Lane Thomas tore up AAA last season better than did Randy Arozarena. Where would you place Thomas in the pecking order of outfielders, and if he and, O'Neill have similar springs, who’d have an edge?
GOOLD: I get why you would put Tyler O'Neill first on the depth chart, and the Cardinals comments have put him there. I'd suggest he's only a smidge ahead of Lane Thomas, and in some corners of the Cardinals' office it's Thomas who's ahead, maybe even ahead of any other contender.
Thomas was about to get increased playing time in 2019 when he broke his hand. Also, Shildt has said a few times this offseason that he probably should have given Thomas an early chance to play some -- that his production had earned it, and the team as a whole would have liked to see how far he could have run with more starts.
I agree with you: Of the outfielders who are in camp, Thomas (above) stands out as the one who has had the most intriguing blend of success in Class AAA. He might not have the stand-out talent that, say, O'Neill does with power, but Thomas did lead the organization in homers in 2018 and he's got that look of a power-by-way-of-doubles hitter that the lineup could use. He's competing for playing time at all three outfield positions, too.