BUT . . . NEITHER START-UP PLAN WORKS

QUESTION: Which do you think is the more plausible idea for bringing back baseball this summer: the Arizona plan or the Grapefruit/Cactus plan?
COMMISH: Both seem fairly implausible, at least from the players' standpoints. The thought of being quarantined in hotels and ballparks for four months or so does not ring a pleasant chord with those who have families.
But if the owners and players agree on playing a season in one state or both states, I would prefer the Grapefruit-Cactus League plan because of my familiarity with Florida and the Cardinals would prefer that, too, because quite a few of their players have residences there. I know some of the venues in Florida are farther apart than they are in Arizona, but any place can be reached in four hours or so by bus or car, and you wouldn't have to make more than one or two of those trips across the state if you played a block of games at, say, Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field.
The logistics of having all 30 teams play in Arizona seem staggering, when you try to figure out, for television purposes, starting times for all the games, keeping in mind that half the teams are in the Eastern time zone. And, rest assured, that whenever the season starts, it is being done almost entirely for television.
In a perfect world, I'd like to see the teams wait until they could play in front of fans, preferably at their home stadia, but that may not be happening this year unless everyone sits six feet apart from the next person. And probably not even then, either.
