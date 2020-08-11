. . . BUT WILL ANYONE FOLLOW THE LEADER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL?

QUESTION: Can the SEC really go it alone in college football this fall?
BENFRED: Right now, it doesn't have to. The Big 12 and ACC are in the foxhole with the SEC.
The Big Ten screwed up if it thought a Greg Sankey-led SEC was going to fall in line with the Big Ten on cancelling the season. Sankey doesn't work like that. His predecessor Mike Slive didn't either.
The SEC sees itself as a leader, not a follower.
Sankey has never said there will be a season no matter what, but he has preached the importance of not making the call too early, and not simply playing follow-the-leader.
He's still in a position of strength as long as the Big 12 and ACC are standing next to him. If that changes, Sankey's tune probably will, too. I've said from the beginning I think college football -- in large part because of the amateurism discussion -- is going to be the hardest sport to pull off during the pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.