You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
. . . BUT WILL ANYONE FOLLOW THE LEADER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL?
0 comments

. . . BUT WILL ANYONE FOLLOW THE LEADER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
BenFred: University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie, center, carries the ball into the end zone for touchdown in the third quarter during a game between the University South Carolina vs University of Missouri at Faurot Field, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Can the SEC really go it alone in college football this fall?

BENFRED: Right now, it doesn't have to. The Big 12 and ACC are in the foxhole with the SEC.

The Big Ten screwed up if it thought a Greg Sankey-led SEC was going to fall in line with the Big Ten on cancelling the season. Sankey doesn't work like that. His predecessor Mike Slive didn't either.

The SEC sees itself as a leader, not a follower.

Sankey has never said there will be a season no matter what, but he has preached the importance of not making the call too early, and not simply playing follow-the-leader.

He's still in a position of strength as long as the Big 12 and ACC are standing next to him. If that changes, Sankey's tune probably will, too. I've said from the beginning I think college football -- in large part because of the amateurism discussion -- is going to be the hardest sport to pull off during the pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports