QUESTION: But what is your opinion -- not the club's view -- regarding the trading deadline? Assuming the Cards are still within 3 games of first place by the trade deadline, would you buy or sell at the deadline?
GOOLD: The Cardinals need to make a significant move at this trade deadline to be the team they promised the fans they would be. Period. The deadline sets up in their favor. They have the ability to make that move. And they have reason. They should buy. They should buy like 2019 is the year that matters. It does.
I find the response to the headline we had on the 2019 special baseball section ("Win. Now.") interesting. That was the Post-Dispatch's headline for the season, not some phrase from the Cardinals, not some mantra within the clubhouse walls. That was the headline because that's all that mattered for 2019. Enough talk. Enough moves. Enough absence from October. Win now.
It wasn't their credo, it was an articulation of the fans' demand.