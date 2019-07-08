QUESTION: So the Cardinals are a .500 team. Are they buyers or sellers at the end of the month?
GOOLD: They're fence-sitters.
But here are a few interesting tidbits you might enjoy about the trade deadline. First, the injury to Ozuna comes at a weird time for the Cardinals when it comes to being able to trade him. Almost takes him entirely off the table because it is unclear what kind of hitter he'll be (after a hand injury), how much time will he have to prove it, if any at all? In the past you could see an August deal for a player like him, but this year's hard deadline pretty much means the Cardinals won't be able to move him, if they were motivated.
Michael Wacha is going to get some looks here from other teams. They'll scout him in the coming weeks to see if he might be a starter to chase around the deadline -- or a pitcher to look at as a free agent in the coming offseason. How interested other teams are in him at this point is unclear, but there are a few teams that have dispatched scouts to watch him.