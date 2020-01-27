BYE-BYE BRETT CECIL?
0 comments

BYE-BYE BRETT CECIL?

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Brewers Cardinals Baseball

Cardinals relief pitcher Brett Cecil stands on the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich in the ninth inning of a game on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

QUESTION: Do the Cards still plan on having Brett Cecil in the bullpen, provided he's healthy?

COMMISH: "Provided" is a key word. If he is entirely healthy, the Cardinals certainly will be looking at Cecil.

They have 7.5 million reasons why as he enters the final year of what has been a disastrous investment so far.

Follow-up: Could Cecil contribute this year? What would it take for the Cardinals to decide to part ways?

COMMISH: This is the $30.5 million question (Cecil's contract for four years). If healthy, the Cardinals will find a spot for him -- either on their roster or somebody else's. He is lefthanded and breathing. If not healthy, he quietly will fade into the sunset.

Follow-up: If Cecil doesn't play this year, is that the worst FA signing in Cardinals history?

COMMISH: Because it was for four years, there's no question it was the worst.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports