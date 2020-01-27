BYE-BYE BRETT CECIL?

QUESTION: Do the Cards still plan on having Brett Cecil in the bullpen, provided he's healthy?
COMMISH: "Provided" is a key word. If he is entirely healthy, the Cardinals certainly will be looking at Cecil.
They have 7.5 million reasons why as he enters the final year of what has been a disastrous investment so far.
Follow-up: Could Cecil contribute this year? What would it take for the Cardinals to decide to part ways?
COMMISH: This is the $30.5 million question (Cecil's contract for four years). If healthy, the Cardinals will find a spot for him -- either on their roster or somebody else's. He is lefthanded and breathing. If not healthy, he quietly will fade into the sunset.
Follow-up: If Cecil doesn't play this year, is that the worst FA signing in Cardinals history?
COMMISH: Because it was for four years, there's no question it was the worst.