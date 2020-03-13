BYE-BYE BRETT?
Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Brett Cecil pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: At what point do the Cards cut ties with Brett Cecil? I just don’t think the good Lord wants him to pitch in a Cardinals uniform. We know he's still owed money for this year but he has been totally unproductive. This has to go down as the all-time worst free agent signing -- $30.5 million dollars for nothing.

GORDO: I expect him to have a tough time sticking around. Unless his velocity magically comes all the way back -- or a bunch of guys get hurt before baseball relaunches -- he will have a tough time beating out all the competition.

I believe Cardinals management came into the spring fully expecting to eat his remaining contract.

