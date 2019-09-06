Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Tennessee by 4
Quick Hit: If last week’s loss to Georgia State was rock bottom for the worst team in the SEC — yes, you’re off the hook, Arkansas — then how bad will things get if the Vols lose at home (again) to BYU? Before last week the Vols had won 30 straight home games against teams from outside of the Power 5. Pile that streak on top of the big orange dumpster fire still cooking outside of Neyland Stadium. Then again, the Vols held a players’ only meeting this week, so consider all problems solved.
Matter's Pick: BYU 27, Tennessee 23