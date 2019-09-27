QUESTION: Is the NFL in Cale Garrett’s future or is that even an aspiration of his?
MATTER: Garrett is going to be successful in any field he explores, but absolutely he’ll get a shot in the NFL. He's not going to blow away teams in the 40-yard dash, but middle linebackers play in confined spaces, and he's as good as anyone at his position. The way he's played through four games I'd be shocked if he's not drafted. He's always in the right place at the right time and, minus one missed tackle at Wyoming, and makes impact plays series after series.
He’s pushing for All-American honors at this point — and other coaches notice.
Follow-up: Where do you rank Cale Garrett among MU linebackers all time?
MATTER: I wasn't around for Andy Russell or Gus Otto, so if we're just talking about my time covering Mizzou (since the late 1990s), I'd put him on top of the second tier. The first tier is all Sean Weatherspoon. He was elite, one of the four or five best defensive players to come through Mizzou in the same breath as Roger Wehrli and Justin Smith.
The next tier is led by Kentrell Brothers, who had an amazing 2015 season. I'm comfortable putting Garrett just behind Brothers in that second tier, along with Andrew Gachkar and ahead of Andrew Wilson. Others in the mix: James Kinney, Marcus Bacon and Brock Christopher. Then you've got Jamonte Robinson, Sean Doyle, Terez Hall, that Odom guy, Mike Scherer, Zavier Gooden.