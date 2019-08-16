QUESTION: Will LB Cale Garrett get the NFL scouts attention this year? What would be the reason that NFL may be cautious to take Garrett in the draft? Pros and cons of his game?
MATTER: Yes, he'll get a chance to play in the NFL. He doesn't have elite speed, but that's why he's a middle linebacker and not a SAM who has more coverage assignments. He's smart. He's tough. He's strong. He knows where to be and how to get there.
He's got a chance to go down as the best middle linebacker MU has had in a long time. Brock Christopher was very good. Andrew Wilson, too. Michael Scherer had a good run. Sean Doyle in the late Smith/early Pinkel years. Odom, himself.
Garrett is tracking to be the best of the bunch.