CALLING OUT CECIL
0 comments

CALLING OUT CECIL

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Cardinals Mets Spring Baseball

Pitching coach Mike Maddux motions to the bullpen as Cardinals reliever Brett Cecil walks off after suffering a hamstring injury in a game last month. (AP Photo)

COMMENT: Yes, some players will be injured when training starts up again. And we can be sure that Brett Cecil, having probably healed from his hammy injury, will be among the walking wounded for something else. He's probably healed from his hamstring injury at Spring Training I, although he did say he had a personal problem that kept him from getting treatment.

COMMISH: Brett Cecil really does want to pitch for the Cardinals this season and is quite aware he has been paid a lot for a little. On the fourth year of a four-year deal, this is his last chance and maybe the Cardinals will have room for him.

He probably would have a better chance of making somebody else's club, though, if he showed well enough in the re-start of spring training.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports