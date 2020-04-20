CALLING OUT CECIL

COMMENT: Yes, some players will be injured when training starts up again. And we can be sure that Brett Cecil, having probably healed from his hammy injury, will be among the walking wounded for something else. He's probably healed from his hamstring injury at Spring Training I, although he did say he had a personal problem that kept him from getting treatment.
COMMISH: Brett Cecil really does want to pitch for the Cardinals this season and is quite aware he has been paid a lot for a little. On the fourth year of a four-year deal, this is his last chance and maybe the Cardinals will have room for him.
He probably would have a better chance of making somebody else's club, though, if he showed well enough in the re-start of spring training.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!