QUESTION: Will we see Dylan Carlson come up after the AAA season, which ends next week? Seems he is primed to make an impact in 2020, and he probably won't play much this season. Would the reason for not calling him up be that they wouldn't have to start the clock on him yet?
COMMISH: I don't see Carlson getting that call yet — although I wouldn't rule it out. There wouldn't be that many opportunities for him to play, with all those other outfielders they will have, and they don't have to protect him yet on the 40-man roster. Arozarena was hitting .368 for two months at Memphis and he didn't play much when he got called up, although he will be back.
Keep in mind: Carlson has had two weeks of Triple-A ball.