QUESTION: Can anyone explain the Jeff Albert hitting philosophy?
BENFRED: The best explanation I have heard or read boils down to this: Albert pushes back against the notion of a cookie-cutter approach to hitting, or one team-wide plan. Instead, he focuses on matching a player's strengths and weaknesses to an approach that works best for that individual player.
Behind that individual approach, there is said to be an emphasis on pitch recognition, decreased strikeouts and increased contact. Signs of that were hard to find this season. Signs of the Cardinals' commitment to Albert were not. They have continued to support him, and have made firings and hires based on getting the entire organization more in line with his vision.
If they don't add a bat to this lineup, and Marcell Ozuna leaves, then they are putting even more trust (and pressure) on Albert to get more out of what was a lackluster lineup in 2019.
Photo: Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert (left) talks with Matt Carpenter (center) and Paul Goldschmidt at spring training. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com