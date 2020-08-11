CAN AN 'INSANE' SEASON PRODUCE A WORTHY CHAMPION?

QUESTION: You've said that you don't think the champion of this year's World Series will carry an asterisk. Has the way things have gone changed your thinking at all? Anything that might change your mind?
BENFRED: I was thinking about this the other day. I'm still thinking about it. Where I come down today is that any attempt to deny this season is insane feels wrong to me.
That said, I do think the team that emerges from it will be a worthy champion. In some ways that team has overcome a lot more than what a regular 162-game season throws at you. So, because the playing field started evenly, I do think the champion is asterisk free.
But the season is insane. Did I mention that?
