CAN BLUES FIND A MIDDLE GROUND WITH PETRO?

COMMENT: I'm surprised you believe the Blues even have a shot at re-signing Pietrangelo. If they had really wanted to re-sign him, that could have been done after the playoffs last year. Instead Armstrong has signed two defensemen (Faulk and Scandella) to long-term deals. Actions speak louder than words, right?
BENFRED: The most telling actions begin now. Let's not pretend Pietrangelo was at the table ready to accept an extension this whole time.
His agents are notorious for playing the Scott Boras style of delay, delay, delay and maximize the pay day. Few contracts in hockey are unable to be moved; don't let the no-trade clauses fool you.
I think Armstrong's moves were about making the Pietrangelo discussion the center of the offseason, and the previous ones were about not putting the Blues in a position where they were up creek without a paddle if Pieternagelo departed.
Now we find out how serious he is about considering the Blues' best offer, how competitive the Blues are willing to get, and if there's some middle ground to be found.
Again, I think there can be, and if there is, the cap space can be sorted out one way or another. Those defensemen Armstrong signed previously don't have to be back next season. Allen could be traded. There are other options, too.
