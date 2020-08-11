CAN BLUES FLIP THE SWITCH?

QUESTION: Will the Blues find their "on" switch now that the round-robin is over?
BENFRED: Hope so. Craig Berube should put on a real suit for this series. Just for the sake of superstition. I'm kidding. (Not really though; why not?)
I do take some comfort in the fact the Bruins also pressed snooze through their round-robin games. The truth is, seeding means squat considering the format of this thing, and everybody knew it going in. The Blues always tend to hit another gear when their safety net is gone, so we will know soon enough.
The Canucks are not the kind of team you want to let the confidence build in during a series. Their talented young core is playing with house money. That's a dangerous thing.
I've got the Blues in 6.
